Amazon To Sell Automated Checkout Service To Other Retailers

Amazon’s new ‘self-checkout’ technology might be popping up at more retail stores. The company just announced a new business selling its ‘Just Walk Out’ technology to other retailers. The online giant says it has “several” deals lined up already. Shoppers would scan a credit card as they entered the store, which would then track which items a customer picks up and charge them as they leave, without any cashiers or checkout lines. Unlike the company’s Amazon Go grocery stores, this technology doesn’t require the use of an app.

