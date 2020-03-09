Life

This Is the Correct Way to Peel a Banana

Posted on

Did you know you’re probably peeling your banana wrong? Most people peel a banana from the stem, however, the proper way is to peel it from the bottom. Squeeze the bottom of the banana using your thumb and forefinger on each hand and pull it apart, this will cleanly peel the banana easily.

Comments
