Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 4th

• Tom Segura at Wiseguys

Most people probably know Tom Segura from his appearances on Joe Rogan’s Podcast or even his own podcast, “Your Mom’s House” with his wife who is hilarious in her own right, Christina P. Very funny guy. One night only. One show only. Get tickets before you can’t.

• G. Love & Special Sauce at Park City Live

The funk meister himself, G. Love, will be performing at Park City Live.

• Soul Asylum & Local H at Metro Music Hall

Ahhh some chew, grunginess from our yesteryears at Metro Music Hall. 21+ show.

• 24 Hours to Kick-Off Party at City Creek

Get ready for the 2020 Real Salt Lake season at City Creek with a pre-party for the Home Grand Opener. Free t-shirts, ticket giveaways, music, games, face painters, photos with the MLS and USL cups and more from noon until 2 pm near the food court.





• SaltCON at Davis Conference Center

Billing itself at Utah’s “largest and longest-running board game conference”, SaltCON is designed will all gamers, designers, and families in mind. Runs through Sunday.

• R-Rated Magic Show at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Do you hate magic because it’s so wholesome? We know how you feel, so thankfully someone is doing something about it and Grant Freeman is that person.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! Send it.

• Real Salt Lake vs. NY Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake kicks off their 2020 home matches against NY Red Bulls! Get out to the RIOT and let’s get this season off to a huge start!!!

• Clean Air Solutions Fair at The Gateway

Are you looking for a great way to battle horrible air? If you need more options than “drive less” and “don’t burn wood” then perhaps the 40 exhibitors can help. This is a family-friendly event.

• 20th Annual SLUG Games at Brighton

“Utah’s largest amateur ski and snowboard contest is back for its 20th year. Open divisions for Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard as well as Men’s and Women’s 17 and under Ski and Snowboard. Free to enter into the rail jam. Any age is eligible to compete. There are 26 different prize categories!” SEND IT!

