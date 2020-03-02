The Average American’s Dream Wedding Will Set You Back Around This Much

Now that you’ve gotten up from your one knee, planning for the Big Day begins. And if it’s going to look as you’ve always imagined, you’ll have to start saving too. According to Minted Weddings, the average American dream wedding will set you back $42,310.48. What do most who plan to walk the aisle consider necessary? Of those surveyed, 61 percent say an open bar, while 48 percent would prefer a live band over a DJ. Ideally, 44 percent want to be dressed in formal attire. While nearly half feel speeches are important, almost all agreed that they should last less than 10 minutes.

FOX NEWS reported: The average American's dream wedding costs around $42G, survey finds — and here's what it entails https://t.co/Ar3wJ8NbXa — ZENITH NEWS® (@ZENINEWS) March 2, 2020