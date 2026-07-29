Boner of the Day for July 29th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: YOU COULD JUST CALL OFF THE WEDDING.

25-year-old bride to be, Lenita Moreno, has been arrested for starting a fire inside of an LDS church the day before her wedding. Kaysville police were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at on West Center Street. When officers arrived at the scene, family members of the engaged couple began to explain the situation. They had been setting up for a wedding the next day between Moran and the groom. The family said they had been getting ready to leave when the fire alarm was activated. They found the fire in the Church’s “Relief Society” room. The family safely extinguished the flames with water and a fire extinguisher. The cost of the damages was an estimated $108,000. The groom told detectives that he and Moreno had gone to Ace Hardware earlier that day. When police contacted the store, employees turned over video footage of Moreno stealing two cigarette lighters. After reviewing the footage, Moreno admitted to stealing from the hardware store, but wouldn’t admit to what was taken. Moreno now faces charges of aggravated arson, retail theft, and providing false information to a peace officer.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: HE PUT SECRET CAMERAS IN THE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM. WHO IS FORMER JEOPARDY WINNER JOEY DESENA?

Former Jeopardy! winner, Philip “Joey” DeSena, has pleaded guilty to installing secret cameras in a bathroom to peep on people. DeSena, a development engineer, won Jeopardy! twice in 2024 and earned $44,698. Last October, the victim had traveled to Corolla, North Carolina, for a wedding. She was staying in a rental home, owned by DeSena, where she found two black USB wall chargers with cameras hidden inside of them. According to the court, DeSena unlawfully installed cameras in a bathroom for the purpose of “arousing and gratifying sexual desires.” DeSena turned himself in for the crime in December. Before being sentenced, DeSena participated in a psycho-sexual evaluation that resulted in him not having to register as a sex offender. DeSena received a 60-month probationary sentence.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: UNSURPRISING BEHAVIOR FROM ICE AGENTS

Released court files reveal evidence of ICE agents, that were deployed to Los Angeles last summer, using racial slurs and profiling citizens based on skin color. On July 4th one of the agents wrote in a text chain, “btw t*nks everywhere selling food for the 4th festivities”, t*nks being an anti-immigrant slur. In a different string of messages an agent wrote, “Why would you post on social media that you’re w*t,” using an abbreviated version of w*tb*ck, a slur used to degrade Mexicans who cross into the U.S. by river. These slurs appeared multiple times in following conversation. These messages were made public in a case that was filed against the Trump administration in June, saying that the “stop-and-arrest” approach during the Los Angeles ICE raids was unlawful. The men filing the lawsuit are victims of the ICE raids. Three of them were arrested at a bus stop on their way to work, and another was physically attacked and held against his will despite explaining that he was a U.S. citizen. Lawyers for the men have request that a federal judge ends any further arrests or confrontations based on race or status. Deputy director of immigrants’ rights said in a press release that the evidenced points to “a pattern of racial profiling.”

Read Here