New York Pizza Shop Puts Dogs On Boxes To Help Them Get Adopted

If you love dogs and pizza, one Western New York restaurant has a deal for you. Just Pizza & Wing Co. in Amhurst started slapping photos of dogs in need of forever homes onto their carry-out boxes. According to franchise owner Mary Alloy, their customers are “absolutely loving” it. Better yet, it already worked. On Saturday, a 6-month-old puppy named Larry was adopted. Those who do leave the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with one of the featured best buddies will be rewarded with a $50 gift certificate to use at the pizza shop.

A pizza shop in Amherst, New York, is attaching flyers of adoptable dogs to its boxes. Anyone who adopts a dog featured on a pizza box flyer will receive a $50 gift certificate to the pizza shop. https://t.co/lovGT58pA6 — CNN (@CNN) March 2, 2020