Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 8th

•Golden Spike Comedy and Podcast Festival

The Golden Spike Comedy & Podcast Festival presents comedy showcases, headliner shows, live podcasts, themed shows & special events. The festival will feature local, national and international performers seen on television, films, and specials around the world. The festival will take place in downtown Salt Lake City at the Gateway March 8th thru 11th on 4 stages with over 75 comedians. Come join us for a celebration of Funny! Featuring some amazing comics like “Silicon Valley’s” TJ Miller, Margaret Cho and Jason Mewes!

•An Evening with Jason Mewes at Wiseguys

Cinema icon Jason Mewes is best known as the potty-mouthed vocal half of Jay and Silent Bob, the on- screen comedic duo who first appeared in Kevin Smith’s seminal 1994 indie film “Clerks.” Mewes would reprise the character five more times on the big screen from 1995 to 2006, becoming a sort of James Bond of mid-90’s low budget film—a fast-talking, foul-mouthed, over-sexed but ultimately harmless and likable guy. Bugs Bunny with a boner. He is appearing at Wiseguys downtown.

•Bats and Burritos at Mi Ranchito Grill

Join us at Mi Ranchito Restaurant for good food, drinks, and a cave related presentation: “Bat Science in Utah: Biodiversity After Dark”

Andy Armstrong, Cave Resource Specialist at Timpanogos Cave National Monument, has been studying the bats of American Fork Canyon for the last eight years and will present on:

Utah’s eighteen species of bats

The science behind echolocation

Current methods of studying bats in Utah

The future of Utah’s bats and cavers

This event is open to the public, but everyone is responsible for their own food and drink.

•TJ Miller at Wiseguys

TJ Miller is bringing “The Meticulously Ridiculous Tour” to Wiseguys downtown as part of the Golden Spike Comedy Festival. He’s one of the most sought after comedians in the comedy world, but not in the drama world, or the finance world. He was named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch,” and EW’s “Next Big Things in Comedy”. Miller’s voice stars in Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, BIG HERO 6. You may recognize his non-animated face and body from his roles in FOX’s big screen comic book adaptation of DEADPOOL, the highest grossing R-rated film of all time, 2014’s surprise indie hit TRANSFORMERS 4, and Mike Judge’s HBO comedy series SILICON VALLEY, now in its third season, for which he received the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy.

•Disney on Ice World of Enchantment at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Utah! This action-packed ice spectacular showcases beloved characters from Disney•Pixar’s Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid plus the enchanting Academy Award®-winning Frozen. Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment is performing from March 9th – 12th at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Runs through Sunday.

•Comic Con Cosplay Party at 50 West

This 21+ party is to get us all ready for Salt Lake Comic Con FanX going down March 17th and 18th. Dress to impress because we will have games, special guests, music by DJ Jarvicious and someone will win VIP passes to the con!

•14th Annual Salt Lake City International Tattoo Convention

The Salt Lake City Tattoo Convention continues to feature a select group of world-class artists showcasing a variety of styles and techniques, this year is no exception. Due to the high profile nature of our artists, we recommend that you contact them prior to the convention to make appointments!

•Suicidal Tendencies at The Complex

All they want is a Pepsi and all you want is to go to this show.

•Margaret Cho at Wiseguys

The Woman! The Comic! The Legend! Margaret Cho was born Dec. 5, 1968 and raised in San Francisco. “It was different than any other place on Earth,” she says. “I grew up and went to grammar school on Haight Street during the ’70s. There were old hippies, ex-druggies, burnouts from the ’60s, drag queens, and Chinese people. To say it was a melting pot – that’s the least of it. It was a really confusing, enlightening, wonderful time.” Through her hard work, Margaret has had the opportunity to be heard, to extend her point of view and become regarded as a true pioneer in her field. She takes none of it for granted. “It’s a wonderful thing to be known as a ‘safe haven’ for people. A lot people who come to my shows don’t necessarily consider themselves traditional comedy fans. I seem to be a safe alternative for people who don’t think they’re being represented in society. They come because my point of view satisfies a lot of what needs to be said out there, and that makes me really proud.”

•Golden Dragons Chinese Acrobats at Eccles Theatre

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premier Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. The reputation of the company is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

•Minus the Bear at The Depot

Indie rock band Minus the Bear with special guests Beach Slang!

•STRFKR at The Depot

You’ve heard me play them on Xposed and IPO. My second favorite album of 2016 is STRFKR’s “Being No One, Going Nowhere.” Right out of left field I decided to give this album a chance and found out that sometimes you can really judge a band by an album’s cover. I love the fact they are playing The Depot. This will be one not to miss and my definite pick of the week. This is a 21+ show.

