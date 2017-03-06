SLC Punx | 3.5.17

SLC Punx is a full hour of Punk, Ska and Hardcore Sundays at 10pm

Social Distortion “Ring of Fire”

Operation Ivy “Unity”

Goldfinger “Here in Your Bedroom”

Blink 812 “The Rock Show”

AFI “Girl’s Not Grey”

The Offspring “The Worst Hangover Ever”

Adolescents “Amoeba”

Bad Religion “Stranger Than Fiction”

Unwritten Law “Save Me”

Dropkick Murphys “Shipping Up to Boston”

Rise Against “Ready to Fall”

Less Than Jake “The Great American Sharpshooter”

Alkaline Trio “This Addiciton”

Streetlight Manifesto “We Will Fall Together”

Against Me! “Thrash Unreal”

Joy Division “Transmission”

Keep it on ya until next Sunday night at 10.