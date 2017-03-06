X96 I.P.O. | March 5, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- The Orwells “They Put a Body in the Bayou”
- Lorde “Green Light”
- Empire of the Sun “Friends”
- Portugal. the Man “Feel It Still”
- Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”
- Kings of Leon “Reverend”
- Cold War Kids “Love is Mystical”
- They Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
- The Strumbellas “Young & Wild”
- Dreamcar “Kill for Candy”
- Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
- Papa Roach “Help”
- Glass Animals “Pork Soda”
- Coin “I Don’t Wanna Dance”
