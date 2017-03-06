Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 5, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • The Orwells “They Put a Body in the Bayou”
  • Lorde “Green Light”
  • Empire of the Sun “Friends”
  • Portugal. the Man “Feel It Still”
  • Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”
  • Kings of Leon “Reverend”
  • Cold War Kids “Love is Mystical”
  • They Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
  • The Strumbellas “Young & Wild”
  • Dreamcar “Kill for Candy”
  • Chainsmokers and Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
  • Papa Roach “Help”
  • Glass Animals “Pork Soda”
  • Coin “I Don’t Wanna Dance”

Comments
