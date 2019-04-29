Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 1st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Taking Back Sunday at The Complex

Taking Back Sunday is kicking off two nights with The Maine at The Complex because…cute without the ‘e’ is what they’re shooting for (shrug).

• Jason Mewes at Wiseguys

The more talky one of Jay and Silent Bob (and yes, I hear they are making another movie featuring the duo) takes the state at Wiseguys in Jordan Landing to a-mewes you with his a-mewes-ing stories. One show only. One night only. 21+ only.

• Bad Suns at The Depot

You’ve heard them on X96 Xposed and IPO and now you can see them live at The Depot, touring on their new album “Mystic Truth.” Carlie Hanson is opening this all-ages show.

• Buckcherry at The Royal

You know them from their songs about crazy bitches and cocaine. The amazing range on this band! You can see them up close at The Royal and hopefully, they will sing “Sorry.” 21+ show.

• The Bouncing Souls at Metro Music Hall

An SLC Punx approved show featuring The Bouncing Souls, The Bronx, Skinny Lister, and Sharp Shock. Doors at 6pm. 21+ Show.

• Tour de Brewtah

The 10th annual tastebud tour of Utah’s breweries will be the best yet and I am not just saying that. The brewery boom is alive and well in Utah. This year the Tour de Brewtah will feature an amazing 28 local beer producers. Don’t feel like a bike ride? No sweat (literally) because from noon to 7 pm you can sample a great deal of the brews at The Gateway where admission is free for this all-ages event. May the hops be with you and pedal responsibly.

• Wild Belle at Urban Lounge

Chicago’s Wild Belle is a perfect way to kick off your diet of live music for the week. 21+

• My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult at Metro Music Hall

Have a 90’s industrial night out with My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and special guest, Curse Mackey blow up a Tuesday for this 21+ show.

