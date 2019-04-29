Boner Fight for April 29th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: USING A CHILD FOR REVENGE: LOWEST OF THE LOW

A former model insisted her young son needed surgery for a rare brain condition — but the child’s boy-band dad said his ex-girlfriend was the only one sick in the head, according to Manhattan legal papers. The onetime couple’s battle led to an investigation by the city’s child-welfare agency, which is now the target of a $10 million planned lawsuit over the ordeal. The debacle began after onetime model Caterina Andorfer Lopez flew to New York City from her Arizona home last summer so that Princeton — her 5-year-old son with Jamie “JJ’’ Hamblett, of the British boy band Union J — could go under the knife at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for Chiari malformation, according to the mom’s notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. The condition was leaving Princeton with vomiting, fatigue and headaches so strong he would wake up in the middle of the night, the boy’s mother and court papers claim. But before Princeton could get his third and final operation for the condition, Hamblett called the hospital, claiming that Lopez had made up their son’s sickness because of her own mental illness, the mom, 32, told The Post.

Boner Candidate #2: I KNOW HE’S IN THERE

A Fort Walton Beach man is in jail after allegedly smoking methamphetamine and holding his girlfriend against her will while he attacked their mattress. Felipe Oquendo, 37, is charged with false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident early Friday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home on Willow Bend

Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. Friday. The caller said Oquendo had started acting erratically and accused her of cheating on him with a man in the mattress. She claimed Oquendo had stabbed the mattress with a bedpost, then ripped it apart with his hands. He then locked the bedroom door and refused to let the woman leave, but she was able to escape while he was preoccupied with the mattress, according to an arrest report. When deputies arrived, Oquendo reportedly told them he had felt the mattress moving. He said had asked his girlfriend to help him figure out what was happening, but had not prevented her from leaving, according to the report.

