Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 22nd

• Extreme Midget Wrestling at Metro Music Hall

Yes, you read that right. Billed as the “baddest lil show.” Of course it is. According to the website, “This is a body slamming activity… MIDGET STYLE!!! The World’s smallest #wrestlers are competing for the title! Midgets vs. Dwarfs in an all-out Pro Wrestling War. #ExtremeMidgetWrestling will shock and delight you!” How are you going to argue with that?

• Slothrust at The Gateway

Part of the Rio Grande Concert Series you can catch Slothrust for free on the plaza. Show up early and have a bit at one of the dining establishments at The Gateway, pack a picnic, hit up a food truck that will be on hand, or hang out in the 21+ are and enjoy libations while you enjoy this fantastic band from Boston. The fact that this is a free show makes it a must for the week.

• Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United FC

Go and cheer on Real Salt Lake for a full 90 on Friday at the RioT! X96 listeners can get 5 tickets, 5 hotdogs, 5 bags of chips, and 5 sodas for only $96 for this match. Just head here and use the promo code “X96.” Easy!

What you may have missed

📕👉 https://t.co/fC9Ovl8Hte pic.twitter.com/XdE97PQmrl — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 20, 2019

• Area 51’s Medical Themed Fetish Ball

If you ever wanted to try and pick people up at a bar while pretending to be a doctor, this party is for you! Now take 3 shots of tequila and do the walk of shame in the morning.

• Utah Royals FC vs Orlando Pride

2 soccer matches in 2 days! Oh yeah! As a matter of fact, you can head over here and enter to win 4 tickets for this game, 4 tickets from the RSL game on Friday, 2 night stay at Embassy Suites, $150 to use at Shula’s 347 Grill, 4 jerseys, 4 scarfs, and 4 movies passes to see Aladdin!

• The Hives at the Union Event Center

If you can only afford to do one thing this week, this is that thing. Sweden’s The Hives return to Salt Lake and you’re not cool enough to miss this show. They will be joined by The Refused, who I don’t really know, but they could be coming with a Weird Al cover band and I would still go early just to make sure I don’t miss any of Howlin’ Pete’s antics. Act accordingly.

