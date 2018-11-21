Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 21st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Temple Square Lighting

Lights should light around 5 pm for this uniquely Utah tradition in Vatican City, USA! Hey, that’s not a bad thing. That’s what makes it uniquely Utah.

• Luminaria at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point

Utah really likes its twinkly lights. What is Luminaria? The top-tier guards in the Church of Scientology? Precious minerals mined in Sudan that power Apple’s OLED displays? No, according to the Luminarians it’s, “Imagine all the light displays you’ve seen before. Now, imagine something entirely different and you’re on the right track.” Well, that explains it. Also, lots of cool lights, sm’ores, hot chocolate, and that whole good-feeling Christmas cheer!

• Brian Posehn at Wiseguys

You’d know him if you saw him. Otherwise, you’ve probably seen him in “Big Bang Theory”, “New Girl”, or the other hundreds of shows he’s popped up in. He has 2 shows at Wiseguys at The Gateway tonight and 2 shows tomorrow.

• Ministry at The Depot

An X96 favorite…we’ve been playing them since we’ve existed and even before then return to Utah at The Depot for this 21+ show.

• BYU vs. Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Calling it the “Holy War” is a Utah tradition. I just call it the red shirts ‘ginst the blue shirts. However you like it, it’s sold out, so good luck getting tickets, but there are a lot of bars showing the game, so you’ll have a place to be drunk and reasonably rowdy as your friends, who do have tickets, send you Insta-stories from the stadium.

• Bill Nye the Science Guy at Abravanel Hall

Part of the Wasatch Speaker Series, Bill Nye, will be talking about science. It’s what he does. The series is sold out, so getting tickets could be tricky, but I have seen going for $70 a pair on the classifieds.

• Echo and Bunnymen at the Union Event Center

This show goes all the way back to X96’s roots and you can hear them on our commercial-free, HD-2 channel as well. Just say “Alexa, play X96 Classic.” Just like that. This is a 21+ event.

