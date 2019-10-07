Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 9th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Sum 41 at The Complex

It’s crazy to think this band has been touring for 23 years, but Sum 41 is bringing their “Order in Decline” Tour to The Complex and they are bringing along The Amity Affliction and The Plot in You with them.

• Godsmack at USANA

Yes, X96 used to play Godsmack. It was a very odd time. We were also playing Korn, Everlast, and Sarah McLachlan at the time. Anyway, catch Godsmack with Halestorm and Monster Truck if you’re into it.

• Pumpkin Night at the Utah State Fairpark

If you were going to find The Great Pumpkin, you’d find it here. From today through November 2nd, you can stroll along “a half-mile walking path, where you’ll discover the Forbidden Pumpkin City, a pirate’s cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 3,000 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins. The celebration continues with the Spirit of Pumpkins Fire Show, delicious tastes and treats, and outdoor movie screenings.”

• Fear Con & The Vampire Circus at the Riverbend Event Center

For those who wish every day was Halloween you an indulge in the Vampire Circus, Lizzard Man, the Freakmont Experience, a lot of vendors and some celebrities like Tara Reid and Tyler Mane who played Michael Myers in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” movies.

• Joe Machi at Wiseguys Downtown

Known for his lack of blinking, off-putting delivery, and overall awkwardness, you’ve likely seen Joe Machi on The Tonight Show, Conan, and his breakout on Last Comic Standing. He’s doing two sets tonight and two sets tomorrow.

• Sleater-Kinney at The Depot

Heroines of the Pacific Northwest are touring on their latest album, “The Center Won’t Hold” is touring with a slightly changed lineup after longtime member Janet Weiss departed earlier this year.

• Live, Bush, and Our Lady Peace at USANA Amphitheatre

The DNA of 90s X96 it performing at USANA under the headline of the Alt-Imate Tour, which is pretty funny considering it would be more fun to ask your friends and family to go see the live bush show.

• 4th Annual Park City Shotski

484 skis with service for over 1,200 people up and down Park City’s Main Street. It goes without saying that this is a 21 and over gathering.

• Urban Flea Market

It’s the final outdoor Urban Flea Market of the season and everyone knows a flea market is better when it’s outside. The Urban Flea Market features “100+ vendors offering the best eclectic and unique vintage and antique finds. Local crafters will provide cool handcrafted and upcycled vintage items. Local food trucks will be serving favorites throughout the day.” It’s very local.

• GWAR at The Depot

Take a poncho!

• Judah and the Lion at The Union Event Center

They’re not Catfish and the Bottlemen. I know that, but I couldn’t really pick them out of a lineup if I had to.

• An Intimate Evening with Stormy Daniels at Metro Music Hall

I know. I know! Hear me out though. Anyone who voted for Trump should have to go to this. Salt Lake…we’re very cosmopolitan now. According to the webpage, this will be a storytelling, Q&A, and comedy show. And if that isn’t odd enough…it’s being presented by K-UTE radio.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C