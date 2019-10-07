Boner Fight for October 7th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SHE’S A LITTLE GIRL. WHY ARE SO MANY OF YOU AFRAID OF HER?

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has decried as “shameful” an effigy of Greta Thuberg found hanging from a bridge near the Italian capital’s airport on October 7. According to press reports, the dummy had a sign saying “Greta Is Your God” on it, and had pigtails attached, mirroring the hairstyle of the Swedish climate activist. Raggi offered her solidarity, and all of Rome’s, to Thuberg and her family. The effigy was removed by firefighters and local police, la Repubblica said. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A REALLY, REALLY POOR CHOICE OF WORDS.

Professional wrestler Randy Orton, a 13-time world champion and main event star in the WWE, is under fire after using a racial slur on a live Twitch stream. Orton showed up on former Minnesota Twins player Brad Radke’s Twitch channel to play Call Of Duty and dropped the n-word while viewers watched in real-time. While the original video for the stream has been taken down for obvious reasons, a viewer caught Orton shouting out the racial epithet in a clip. Many have commented that Orton sounded drunk or otherwise intoxicated during the stream, which might partially explain his incredibly poor choice of words. The WWE has a history of cutting ties with stars who use offensive language. Hulk Hogan was famously let go from the company after a video surfaced of him uttering the n-word multiple times. He was, however, hired back several years later after winning a lawsuit over his leaked sex tape and issuing multiple public apologies.

