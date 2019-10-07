Geek News on the Radio for October 7th, 2019

Joker Broke All Box Office Records

Setting a new high for the month of October, the Warner Bros. film raked in $93.5 million domestically and $140.5 million overseas for a global start of $234 million. The box office debut of Joker, Todd Phillips’ latest film starring Joaquin Phoenix as one of modern history’s most famous comic-book supervillains, was no joke. Setting a new high for the month of October, the Warner Bros. film raked in $93.5 million domestically and $140.5 million overseas over the weekend for a global start of $234 million. (That’s without China, where the movie is unlikely to be released because of its bleak, nihilistic themes.) In the U.S., the R-rated origin pic sparked widespread security concerns in the days leading up to its release on Friday, prompting cinemas across the country to ramp up security the film’s opening weekend, including an increased police presence and ID checks (an R rating means that anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult). And some cinemas, such as AMC Theatres and Alamo Drafthouse, warned parents that Joker isn’t an ordinary Hollywood superhero movie. Executives at Warners were keeping a low profile on Sunday in light of the security concerns, and didn’t offer up the usual box office comments.

