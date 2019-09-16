Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 18th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Oliver Tree at The Depot

The beloved YouTuber and scooter enthusiast, Oliver Tree, returns to Salt Lake on his “Goodbye Farewell Tour” for this all-ages event at The Depot.

• Brian Wilson and The Zombie at the Sandy Amphitheatre

It’s the grooviest thing that has ever happened in Sandy. Freak out, man! It’s the final show in the venue’s 2019 concert series. Oh, and if I haven’t mentioned this enough this year – they sell beer there now.

• Margaret Cho at Wiseguy

You’ll have 4 shots at seeing the very funny Margaret Cho at Wiseguys downtown tonight and tomorrow night. Get there early to check out the very cool new lounge at Wiseguys for some pre-yuckin’ it up drinks.

• Glen Hansard at the Eccles Theatre

You’ll be able to smell the tortured brooding before the Irish performer even hits the stage. Best known from the movie “Once”, you’re in for a very emotional event. If you haven’t seen “Once”, you should.

• Gem Fair at the Mountain American Expo Center

“Look at all these jewels!” That’s what you’ll say to yourself when you walk in the ginormous, sparkling room full of gems and jewels and the people who love them. Follow the “More Info” button here to get buy-1-get-1 tickets. Woo hoo! Goes through Sunday.

• Urban Arts Festival at The Gallivan Center

A whole lot of music (including Slick Rick on Saturday night), art, dance, projects and no doubt food trucks and beer (a running theme with these things) going on today and tomorrow at The Gallivan Center.

• Punch Bowl Social Grand Opening

Yes, another place to drink and play games…this time only those 21+ will be allowed, though. What a novel idea! Punch Bowl Social will open in The Gateway where Barnes and Noble used to live. From the website, “Join your fellow do-gooding, fun-hunting friends by purchasing your ticket to this exclusive, Grand Opening Private Event and 100% of the proceeds will go to Encircle. Ticket purchase includes 3 full hours of great food, next-level gaming, live art installation and a special drink menu available for purchase. Ain’t no party in town like this one so get your friends, get your tickets and let’s go!”

• Yungblud at The Complex

British Big Ass Show alum is back in Salt Lake with Missio for the “Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club” tour.

• Squatters Chasing Tail Run

A one-of-a-kind run where you can shake a leg with your dog and enjoy some yummy beer. The Chasing Tail run is a 1.5 mile run through downtown Salt Lake City. Registration includes a personalized bib, chip timing, a beer or other beverage, a race shirt, and a post-party race. Good times!

• Blacklight Run at the Utah State Fairpark

If running with your dog in the daylight sounds so lame (it’s not) then you should get down to the Utah State Fairpark and help them clean up the mess from the state fair (kidding). The Blacklight Run is “a unique night 5K fun run focused less on speed and more on UV Neon Glowing fun with friends and family. Glowing participants come from all different ages, shapes, sizes, and speeds; every participant will get Glowed™ and has the time of their life. Whether you are an avid runner or a walk around the park walker, the 3 miles of the Blacklight Run™ course will have you glowing and waiting for the next one!” If you want to stand out you should check out their page for rules, price, etc.

• Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival at The Gateway

Take Care Utah invites you to Utah’s fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival. This event celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and will take place from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 21st at The Gateway. This free event will feature an exciting community parade that kicks off at 11:00 a.m.! There will also be food vendors (empanadas, tacos, pupusas, Cuban sandwiches, arepas, and more), adult beverages, local artisans, dance performances, live music, a car show, and other family-friendly entertainment!

• Goga at The Gateway

Yoga…with goats. Also, get your spot now. These classes fill up fast.

