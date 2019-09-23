Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 25th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Angels and Airwaves at The Union Event Center

It’s been a busy last couple of weeks for Tom DeLonge. His alien obsession paid off a bit when the Navy admitted to certain airborne objects as being unidentified and he filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years. Never a dull moment in the life of a rockstar. Furthermore, Angels and Airwaves new music is by far more interesting what his former bandmates put out last week. “Secret Crowds” still ends up in just about every one of my playlists. I love that song.

• Dominic Fike at Urban Lounge

Straight outta Florida and right into the X96 playlist. “3 Nights” has been in rotation all summer and might be my favorite track of 2019. This 21+ show is sold out, but if you dig into the classfieds there’s a chance someone is selling a pair. Deb Never is the opener.

• Tim Burton Film Festival at Brewvies

A double-feature featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Beetlejuice” with $3 craft beers, $3 cocktails, and $3 pizza slices. $12 if you purchase in advance or $16 at the door if there are any tickets left.

• Crucialfest

A bevy of bands for four straight days at Metro Music Hall and Handlebar. All the rock you’ve been missing featuring Loom, God’s Revovler, Amorous, Goodbye Clocks, and so many more. Buy individual tickets or get a wristband or VIP that come with all the perks you know you deserve.

• Stabbing Westward at The Depot

Really though, what do we have to do to get you to this show?

• Rüfüs Du Sol at Ogden Amphitheatre

The Ogden Twilight Series 2019 comes to an end with a show that will sell out. If you don’t have tickets yet, get them.

• Nick Swardson at Wiseguys

Responsible for such films as “Benchwarmers”, “Grandma’s Boy”, and ” Malibu’s Most Wanted”, Nick Swardson returns to Wiseguys at The Gateway for 2 shows tonight and 2 shows tomorrow.

• Rancid and Pennywise at The Union Event Center

SLC Punx approved and the best thing happening tonight.

• Morrissey and Interpol at Saltair

Moz returns with opener Interpol to the scenic Saltair.

• Face to Face & Lagwagon at The Depot

What a spoiled week of music. More SLC Punx approved bands on what would be an otherwise dull night.

