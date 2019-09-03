Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 4th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Bon Iver at Maverick Center

However you pronounce it, Bon Iver is the bearded, sensitive indie man you’ve always dreamed of crooning for you on a Wednesday night.

• FanX at the Salt Palace Convention Center

The celebrities, the panels, the booth, the cosplay. FanX returns for another great weekend of Geekdom through Saturday.

• Utah State Fair

Superheroes aren’t your thing? How about deep-fried everything, farm animals, butter sculptures, demolition derby, jousting, more deep-fried food, some rides, the giant slide, art, and more! Well, the Utah State Fair runs through the 15th, so you’ve got time.

• The National at Ogden Amphitheatre

Oh dear Lord! I thought for sure by waiting to buy tickets to see The National would have meant I would have no trouble getting my hands on tickets for this fantastic show. I guess procrastination didn’t pay all that well. Shucks.

• Brigham City Peach Days

This event that focused on the fuzzy fruit has been going for 115 years, so who are you to not go? It’s obviously been working. “Peach Days is an honored tradition that brings approximately 35,000 spectators a fun-filled weekend that the Top of Utah and Southern Idaho residents look forward to every year.” Brigham City Peach Days will run today and tomorrow.

• David O. Yang at Wiseguys

You’ll recognize Mr. Yang from Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, and his late-night appearances. Seems like a good booking for this weekend. Head to Wiseguys after FanX to cap off a perfect night. 2 shows – two tonight and two tomorrow.

• 2019 Avenues Street Fair

Will you be? Won’t you be? Please, won’t you be my avenues neighbor? Sure, you just moved into one of Salt Lake’s favorite neighborhoods, but do you know any of your avenites? Maybe you’ve just been a recluse. Well, here is your chance to celebrate and enjoy some live music and community-based booths at this family-friendly event. This year’s event will be held on 2nd Avenue between M and R Streets.

• Dog Day at Liberty Park Pool

Since swimming season is over for people (no matter what your phone says the temperature is), it’s time to give the doggos a chance to get some laps in. This event wraps up SL County Animal Services’ “Too Cool For Hot Cars” campaign which is to bring awareness to animals being left in hot cars. Donations, $6.50 of the fee from this event will go into the SL County Animal Services education fund. This is also a good time to remind you that if you’re thinking about adding a furry family member to your household, you should really adopt!

• Squeeze at Deer Valley

If you’re feeling tempted by the fruit of going to Deer Valley and see a concert, well, you should go to this one because it’s the final show this year’s series.

• Geekshow After Dark at Gracie’s

The yearly ritual of a live Geekshow Podcast oddly always lands on the same weekend when people are convened for a comic gathering…how convenient! The live festivities will kick oft at 9 pm, but we really advise you show up early for a good spot as it’s first-come-first-serve seating and it will be packed upstairs at Gracie’s with some food, beer and drinks flowing, and your favorite podcast!

• Squatter’s 30th Anniversary Beer Fest

A perfect Sunday celebrating one of Utah’s most homegrown brewers. Celebrate the milestone with some Squatters brew or many other local breweries who will be on hand including Red Rock, Hoppers, T.F., Fisher, and a lot more. General admission, VIP, and VIP with Brewer’s Lounge access tickets are available now!

• Morgxn at Kilby Court

Head down to Kilby on a Monday night and you’ll recognize Morgxn’s work in collaboration with Walk the Moon from the song “Home” that you would have heard a good amount on X96.

What a week!

