Boner Fight for September 3rd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS THE EYELINER, WASN’T IT? I OVERDID IT ON THE EYELINER.

And the award for worst impersonation of the year goes to… A 38-year-old Utah woman is accused of impersonating her daughter, who’s 17 years younger, to try to avoid new criminal charges during a traffic stop over the weekend. Heather Garcia was busted early Saturday morning in Farmington, a city just north of Salt Lake City, driving without a valid license or a license plate and carrying drugs in her car, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. In court records obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV, police said she told cops her name was Mercedes and she was born in 1998. It didn’t take long for police to learn through a check of her records that Garcia had given them her daughter’s name and age, according to the report. Authorities said the mother, who had active warrants for her arrest, also had a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Garcia was charged with providing false personal information to an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and other offenses. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: OH COME ON, YOUR’RE NOT GOING TO DIE.

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — An Arkansas woman spent the last moments of her life on the phone with a 911 operator begging for help — but the dispatcher gave her mockery and contempt.

Debra Stevens, 47, was delivering newspapers last Saturday when her car was swept away by floodwaters. The final, desperate 911 call came at 4:38 on the morning of August 24. It was a panicked, 22-minute plea for help with a dispatcher that the Fort Smith Police Department admitted sounded “calloused and uncaring at times.” The Fort Smith Police Department has released her 911 call, which you can listen to in the video above. We warn you, some may find it difficult to listen to. (Update: The 911 audio has been edited to remove the final moments of the call.) “I have an emergency — a severe emergency,” Stevens told the female dispatcher. “I can’t get out, and I’m scared to death, ma’am. Can you please help me?” A terrified Stevens told the dispatcher over and over that she was going to die in the rapidly rising water. Read More