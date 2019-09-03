3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for September 3rd, 2019

Console releases:
- Sega Genesis Mini ($80) – Sept 19
- Comes with 42 pre-loaded classic Genesis games
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sega_Genesis_Mini
- Nintendo Switch Lite ($200) – Sept 20
- Basically a gameboy version of the Switch
- No dock, won’t hook up to the TV at all
Game releases:
- Control (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – out now
- 3rd person action game with super powers and a crazy living gun
- Incredible, must-play game for anyone who likes these types of games
- Gears 5 (Xbox One, PC) – Sept 10
- Play as someone who descended from the monsters you’ve been killing for 4+ games
- More weapons, more crazy story and gameplay
- Borderlands 3 (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – Sept 13
- Bubblegum LSD Mad Max in space
- First person shooter where you play as a character with unique powers
- One billion guns, including a gun with legs
- NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – September 13
- FIFA 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – September 27
