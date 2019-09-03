News

3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for September 3rd, 2019

Console releases:

  • Sega Genesis Mini ($80) – Sept 19
  • Nintendo Switch Lite ($200) – Sept 20
    • Basically a gameboy version of the Switch
    • No dock, won’t hook up to the TV at all

Game releases:

  • Control (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – out now
    • 3rd person action game with super powers and a crazy living gun
    • Incredible, must-play game for anyone who likes these types of games
  • Gears 5 (Xbox One, PC) – Sept 10
    • Play as someone who descended from the monsters you’ve been killing for 4+ games
    • More weapons, more crazy story and gameplay
  • Borderlands 3 (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – Sept 13
    • Bubblegum LSD Mad Max in space
    • First person shooter where you play as a character with unique powers
    • One billion guns, including a gun with legs
  • NHL 20 (PS4, Xbox One) – September 13
  • FIFA 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – September 27

