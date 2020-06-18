This week, Costco started bringing back free food samples in selected stores. They won’t be the same as they were before the pandemic started. Samples in Costco will now be pre-packaged instead of made for you in person.

Costco is bringing back food samples. Other stores are relaxing coronavirus policies. Is that safe? https://t.co/6cIcQS9sOx — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) June 18, 2020

Costco CFO Richard Galanti told CNN that the company is “trying to get back to normal, as areas around the country are trying to do the same.”

The sample rollout is expected to reach more stores in the next few weeks.