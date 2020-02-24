Life

Could Google Search Reveal Your PRIVATE What’sApp Chat?

You’ve gone into WhatsApp for a private group chat to talk about things that family members or maybe even your boss doesn’t need to see. Now imagine that your conversation is suddenly accessible through Google Search for anyone to see. Journalist Jordan Wildon revealed through Twitter that Google indexes those “Invite to Group Via Link” features. That link could show up on Google, where anyone could see your conversation and even join in! A “chat.whatsapp.com” Google search even returns over 470,000 results. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, has yet to comment on the link indexing but seems to have fixed it quietly.

