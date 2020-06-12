Couple Ditch Jobs to Travel in a Secondhand Van

Sometimes you just have to leave the real world behind and find your own adventure. When you can do that with someone makes the adventure even more special and that’s exactly what a couple did to take charge of their lives. Harriet Evans and Josh Wycherley quit their 9 to 5 jobs and traveled across Europe in a secondhand van, they customized themselves, that had a bathroom, double bed, and projector for watching Netflix out on the beach.

Nomadic couple ditch the nine to five to travel Europe in a souped-up van https://t.co/LRnxstcBLJ — PA Real Life (@PA_Real_Life) June 12, 2020

The twenty-somethings have already visited 18 countries and were taking on odd jobs to gear up for their next trip, but the coronavirus has put their plans on hold which Harriet says won’t be for long. “If we don’t like somewhere we just simply move on or change direction. There’s something about waking up every day without a plan that’s really liberating,” said Harriet.

Have you ever thought about quitting your job and traveling the world? Yes, of course, you have.