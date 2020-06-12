Life

Sony’s PS5 Announced. Memes Follow

Posted on

Sony announced details on the PlayStation 5 on Thursday. With games and a holiday 2020 release being at the top of the agenda, some online immediately began mocking the console’s design. Twitter lit up with comparisons of the PS5 to a stand-up air conditioner, a duck’s beak, and Dubai’s Burj Al Arab hotel.

One person tweeted that when laying on its side, the PS5 looks like a “publically funded hockey arena with poor sightlines.

