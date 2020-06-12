CDC: Most Americans Would Not Feel Safe If Restrictions Were Lifted

A new report from the CDC claims most Americans would not feel safe of coronavirus restrictions were lifted nationwide. According to a survey released Friday, 74 percent of people would feel ‘unsafe’ if social distancing restrictions were lifted – with older people twice as likely to feel unsafe as young folks. Coronavirus hospitalizations have risen in multiple states, including Utah, as restrictions have eased over the last few weeks.

How concerned are you about a second wave of infections? Are we moving too fast in lifting restrictions? Can the economy survive a second shutdown?