MLB won’t lift TV blackouts

Even though you likely won’t be able to buy a ticket due to coronavirus restrictions, don’t expect to watch many baseball games on broadcast television if a season resumes. SB Nation reports Major League Baseball says it won’t lift TV blackouts.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Yeah, what’s the point and also, “thanks.”

