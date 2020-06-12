Even though you likely won’t be able to buy a ticket due to coronavirus restrictions, don’t expect to watch many baseball games on broadcast television if a season resumes. SB Nation reports Major League Baseball says it won’t lift TV blackouts.
Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Yeah, what’s the point and also, “thanks.”
#MLB won’t lift TV blackouts this year. What a stupid, short-sighted decision https://t.co/jsWurETzG4 pic.twitter.com/ZnrmBNXMTl
— Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) June 12, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.