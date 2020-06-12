Americans are having less sex. Reuters reports that since 2000, there has been a sharp decline in sexual activity among young US men. A survey published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open found that from 2000 to 2018, nearly one-third of US men 18 to 24-years old reported no sexual activity in the last year. Sexual inactivity was also found to be on the rise among men and women age 25 to 34. Possible reasons could include the stress of juggling work and relationships, but it also noted that other forms of ‘solo entertainment’ (wakka wakka) may be filling the void.

“There are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and few opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming, or binge-watching,” says San Diego State psychology department’s Jean Twenge.

One downside of less sex includes less physical activity.

