Change Up Your Quarantini Game With Homemade Candy Flavored Vodka

Need some new quarantini recipes? Perhaps try your hand at making candy-flavored booze. According to Facebook user Damion Stiles, it’s pretty simple. All you need is a two-thirds full bottle of vodka, your favorite sugary treat, and a dishwasher.

Pop the pieces into the bottle and cap tightly. Then run inside the empty kitchen appliance on the hottest setting. When the cycle is complete, bam, a new way to pass the time under lockdown.

People Are Making Candy Vodka In Their Dishwasher (And We’re So On Board) https://t.co/MZh4e0ukV0 — Delish UK (@DelishUK) June 12, 2020

Delish points out that this will work well with Gummy Bears, Werther’s Originals, or even chocolates like After Eights and Mars Bars.

Ever try your hand at making your own spirits? How difficult was the process? How did it come out?