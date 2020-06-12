Netflix Removes Some Episodes Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

Those who have been binge-watching It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia may have noticed that a few episodes are now missing from Netflix. Reportedly, the streaming giant has pulled any episode that features the characters in blackface.

It’s something that has happened on multiple occasions during the show’s 14-season run. However, some fans aren’t happy with the move, noting on Twitter, “Thing is though, It’s Always Sunny is not racist. The characters are. The entire joke of the show is that these are horrible, terrible people who suffer for their sins.”