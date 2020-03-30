Dad Bans Spring Breaker Son From House

These tough times call for even tougher love when it comes to combating the coronavirus. After warning his son not to travel to Texas for spring break, a suburban New York City father had no choice but to tell his kid not to return home. Peter Levine explained to the New York Post, “His grandparents live here and there is no need to expose them to god knows what he had been exposed to.” As for 21-year-old Matt, he’s back at his off-campus apartment in Massachusetts. When his lease runs out in June, dad says he doesn’t know where Matt will then go.

