Daniel Craig Voted As The Best James Bond

An unscientific Twitter survey has found that Daniel Craig is the best James Bond. The survey was done by LADBible. Over 18,000 users voted in the online survey. Craig received an overwhelming 51 percent of the vote. Sean Connery finished second and Pierce Brosnan was third. Roger Moore finished in 4th place. Of course, there is probably some recency bias since Craig is the most recent Bond.

Who’s the best James Bond? — LADbible (@ladbible) July 12, 2020

Who’s the best James Bond? (1/2) — LADbible (@ladbible) July 12, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Daniel Craig is the best James Bond. pic.twitter.com/SdqDWLjCKl — Jennifer (@jho35) June 20, 2020