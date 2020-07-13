‘Empire Strikes Back’ No. 1 At The Box Office

2020 has been a strange year at the box office. With no new movies coming out, classic films rule box office – which is how The Empire Strikes Back became the #1 movie over the weekend. The 40-year-old Star Wars sequel raked in nearly half a million dollars while showing in 483 locations. It’s actually the fourth time that Empire has reached #1 – the first run in 1980, and re-releases in 1982 and 1997 also topped the box office. Other classic movies to win the box office this summer include Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and Jaws.
#TheEmpireStrikesBack re-release tops the weekend box office https://t.co/cvPOK8mF61
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 13, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.