Nintendo And Lego Team Up For Mario Building Set

2 great brands are coming together for a good time. Nintendo and Lego are making a building kit that will look like you are playing Super Mario Bros. on a classic TV. The set will come with a crank that will make Mario moveable across the screen. The building set is not cheap. Reports say it will cost $250.

Or you get an actual Nintendo Classic that does play games and glue some Legos to it.

