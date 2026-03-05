Geek News on the Radio for March 5th, 2026

Lanterns Official Series Trailer

Project Hail Mary and Green Screen

Most space movies filmed now use green or blue screens but Project Hail Mary does not! With pride the creators share that there were no green screens or blue screens used during the entire filming, instead it was all build out on sound stages and more!

Read More

Zootopia 2 Biggest Movie of 2025

Coming to Disney+ the highest grossing movie of 2025, Zootopia 2 will be available to stream starting March 11th. But how did Zootopia 2 become the biggest movie of 2025, read more to find out!

Read More

Paramount, HBO and Warner Bros

The plans to merge Paramount with HBO and Warner Bros is still in the works but is getting a hold up. While aimed at creating a subscriber competitor to Netflix, the merge is facing significant regulatory, financial, and logistical obstacles, particularly in California.

Read More

New Lego Star Wars Star Destroyer

We have seen the reprisal of the LEGO Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars ships but finally it’s time to get a new massively complex LEGO Star Destroyer! But could it really be 172,000 pieces?

Read More