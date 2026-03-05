Boner of the Day From March 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE SHERIFF MAY BE A MURDERER, BUT HE’S OUR MURDERER.

Aaron Spencer, an Arkansas man awaiting trial for allegedly killing a 67-year-old accused of sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter, won the Republican primary for sheriff in Lonoke County with more than 53% of the vote. Spencer, an Army veteran and farmer, says the case motivated his campaign and argues his actions were justified to protect his daughter. He will face Democrat Brian Mitchell Sr. in the November election while his murder case remains pending.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: IT IS MISLEADING AND INACCURATE SO, BY ALL MEANS, LET’S USE IT AS A TEACHING TOOL.

Utah lawmakers passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Nicholeen Peck that would require public school students learning about human development to watch a specific short video that critics say effectively points to anti-abortion group Live Action’s “Meet Baby Olivia.” The Utah House approved the measure 40–28, but educators and medical groups argue the video is medically inaccurate and bypasses the state’s normal curriculum-review process. The bill now awaits consideration in the Utah Senate amid concerns that it would mandate unvetted, potentially misleading content in sex education classes.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU’LL BE WANTING TO NAME THE LITTLE BUGGER AFTER ME.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly made a joke in a memo to embassy staff sheltering during the war with Iran, suggesting their extended time together might result in babies being born in nine months and joking they should name them after him. A U.S. official described the message as “awkward” and “odd,” according to reporting by The Washington Post. The memo comes as Americans in Israel and nearby areas have been advised to shelter in place while the State Department works on plans to help them return home.

