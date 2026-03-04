Radio From Hell | 3.04.2026

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and talk about things stolen from restaurants just before we take your health questions with Dr. Cobble. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!

