Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 6th: 
  • Miguel at The Complex
  • Young Dubliners at The Depot
Saturday the 7th: 
  • Women in Music – All ages
    Free Panel w/speakers at Asher Adams at 3:00 pm – Anna Beck, Detzany and Eternal Loser at The Depot starting at 5:30pm
  • Black Label Society at The Union
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Tash Sultana – Sandy Amphitheater – May 30
  • Kittie with Gore – The Depot on June 9th
  • Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater – June 20th
  • Mat Kearney – Sandy Amphitheater – September 18-19
  • Sex Pistols – The Union – October 10th
  • Josh Johnson August 21 + August 22 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Joji – July 21st – Maverik Center
  • Gorillaz – October 20th – Delta Center

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link 
  • MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8th – Link
  • 2026 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 6th:   

  • Killers of Kill Tony at Eccles Theater – Link 

Saturday the 7th:

  • Utah Arts Fest Masquerade Party – Link
  • 2026 Ghana Independence Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 
  • WHM: The Grandview at Millcreek Common – Link 

Sunday the 9th:

  • Andrew Callaghan: All Gas No Brakes x Channel 5 “Carnival” at Wise Guys – Link
  • Day of the Dude – A Big Lebowski Trivia & Watch Party at Bar Named – Link 
  • International Women’s Day at Snowbird – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
Radio From Hell
