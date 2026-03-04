Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 6th:
Miguel at The Complex
Young Dubliners at The Depot
Saturday the 7th:
Women in Music – All agesFree Panel w/speakers at Asher Adams at 3:00 pm – Anna Beck, Detzany and Eternal Loser at The Depot starting at 5:30pm
Black Label Society at The Union
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Tash Sultana – Sandy Amphitheater – May 30
Kittie with Gore – The Depot on June 9th
- Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater – June 20th
- Mat Kearney – Sandy Amphitheater – September 18-19
Sex Pistols – The Union – October 10th
Josh Johnson August 21 + August 22 at Kingsbury Hall
Joji – July 21st – Maverik Center
Gorillaz – October 20th – Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- 2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29th – Link
- MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8th – Link
- 2026 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 6th:
- Killers of Kill Tony at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday the 7th:
- Utah Arts Fest Masquerade Party – Link
- 2026 Ghana Independence Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
- WHM: The Grandview at Millcreek Common – Link
Sunday the 9th:
- Andrew Callaghan: All Gas No Brakes x Channel 5 “Carnival” at Wise Guys – Link
- Day of the Dude – A Big Lebowski Trivia & Watch Party at Bar Named – Link
- International Women’s Day at Snowbird – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link