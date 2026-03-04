Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 6th:

Miguel at The Complex

Young Dubliners at The Depot

Saturday the 7th:

Women in Music – All ages Free Panel w/speakers at Asher Adams at 3:00 pm – Anna Beck, Detzany and Eternal Loser at The Depot starting at 5:30pm

Black Label Society at The Union

On sale Friday at 10am: Tash Sultana – Sandy Amphitheater – May 30

Kittie with Gore – The Depot on June 9 th

Watchhouse – Sandy Amphitheater – June 20th

Mat Kearney – Sandy Amphitheater – September 18-19

Sex Pistols – The Union – October 10 th

Josh Johnson August 21 + August 22 at Kingsbury Hall

Joji – July 21 st – Maverik Center

Gorillaz – October 20th – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

2026 Vinyl Revival at Millcreek Commons – through March 29 th – Link

MKP Presents: She Kills Monsters at the Gateway– through March 8 th – Link

2026 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 6th:

Killers of Kill Tony at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday the 7th:

Utah Arts Fest Masquerade Party – Link

2026 Ghana Independence Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

WHM: The Grandview at Millcreek Common – Link

Sunday the 9th:

Andrew Callaghan: All Gas No Brakes x Channel 5 “Carnival” at Wise Guys – Link

Day of the Dude – A Big Lebowski Trivia & Watch Party at Bar Named – Link

International Women’s Day at Snowbird – Link

