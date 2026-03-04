Boner of the Day From March 4th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WOW SHE IS THE COOL MOM, HUH?

Kristina Lynn Tso, 40, has been charged with reckless aggravated child abuse and six counts of furnishing alcohol to minors after police say she provided alcohol to children at a birthday party in Tooele. Officers with the Tooele City Police Department responded after a father reported his 13-year-old daughter was intoxicated, and they later found 15 to 20 minors at the home, with six testing positive for alcohol, including an 11-year-old discovered unconscious. Tso was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail without bail, and the charges remain allegations pending proof in court.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: “PLEASE DO NOT RELY ON THE U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR ASSISTED DEPARTURE OR EVACUATION.

The United States Department of State warned Americans stranded in the Middle East not to rely on government-assisted evacuations, even as the Trump administration urged citizens to “depart now” from 16 countries amid escalating conflict with Iran. Although Marco Rubio directed Americans to a State Department hotline for help, callers received automated messages stating there were no evacuation points and no guaranteed travel assistance. Some stranded Americans reported receiving little to no support, while airports across several countries were closed and commercial flight options remained limited. After mounting criticism, the State Department said it was facilitating charter flights from select countries and coordinating travel options, though many Americans said they were still struggling to secure help.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU GIVE THE CHILDREN FOOD THEY’RE GOING TO START EXPECTING IT AND WANT MORE.

The Utah House Education Committee voted 8-1 to hold Utah Senate Bill 180, halting a proposal to expand eligibility for free or reduced-price school lunches to families earning up to 200% of the poverty level. Sponsored by Luz Escamilla, the bill aimed to fund the expansion in part through liquor sales revenue but faced Republican concerns about budget impacts and funding trade-offs. Although the measure had passed the Senate and support from anti-hunger advocates, it will not advance this session, with Escamilla vowing to revisit the effort in 2027.

Read Here