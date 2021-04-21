Dave Chappelle To Launch New Podcast ‘The Midnight Miracle’

Dave Chappelle is entering the podcast space.

The podcast is called, The Midnight Miracle and will feature Dave, Yasin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli.

About the podcast Dave said, “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

Dave Chappelle To Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast With Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey & Luminary https://t.co/G7H6RFna7H — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 20, 2021

The podcast will feature sketches, impersonations, old audio clips, and guest interviews.

The podcast will air weekly. Luminary will host the podcast on their new channel on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast will launch in the next few weeks.

What are some of your favorite podcasts?