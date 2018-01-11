David Letterman Is Back!

My all-time broadcasting hero is David Letterman. I’ve admired his talent my entire life. I remember staying up late to watch his show when it aired at 12:05 A.M., back when you could’t utilize a DVR, on-demand viewing, or the Internet to see the show. When he retired in in 2015, I really didn’t think he’d ever come back. But tomorrow (January 12, 2018) his new show will debut on Netflix. It is entitled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and his first guest is former President of the United States of America Barack Obama. I can’t wait to see it! Letterman is still sporting his gigantic gray beard, too! Watch the trailer below.

