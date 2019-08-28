Delta Hiring 1,000 New Flight Attendants

Good news for people who enjoy living out of suitcases and serving pretzels and beverages to irate people in cramped quarters: Delta Airlines has announced it’s expanding its force of flight attendants. The Atlanta-based company has revealed it’s hiring 1,000 people who are “service-oriented, love to be on-the-go, are quick to help others and enjoy variety in their work,” according to the official job description. Delta officials plan to have the new flight attendants in place by 2020. “Our incredible team of 25,000 flight attendants strives to bring their absolute best to our customers every single day,” Delta VP Allison Ausband says in a statement. “We are excited to add more talented professionals and welcome highly skilled, safety-minded problem solvers who have a passion for creating memories and connecting the world.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.