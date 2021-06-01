Life

Did George Lucas Meet With Disney About New Star Wars Trilogy?

Star Wars fans are buzzing about a new rumor.

Reports indicate George Lucas has met with Disney to discuss a new Star Wars trilogy.

The news came from the YouTube channel Overlord DVD and claims, “The Big G wants more input in Star Wars going forward and is in talks to put a financial stake back into Lucasfilm Ltd. If this happens, we could be looking at a new trilogy bankrolled by the big man himself.”

The project would presumably begin when the Mandalorian is over.

Does this rumor excite you? How big of a Star Wars “nerd” are you?

