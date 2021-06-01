Sweet Treat Alert: Freebies Coming Your Way On Friday

Set a reminder on your phone because you don’t want to miss this on Friday.
June 4th is National Donut Day.
Krispy Kreme will give any customer that walks through the door a free donut to celebrate the sweet treat day.
Plus, if you show your COVID-19 vaccination card, you’ll get another free donut on top of that (a double deal!)
Vaccinated people are taking Krispy Kreme up on its free doughnuts offer. https://t.co/R5VfKvgdLJ
— CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2021
The chain has given away more than 1.5 million donuts since starting its vaccine incentive program in March.
Also, at Dunkin’ on Friday, you’ll get a free donut with any beverage purchase.
What’s a donut flavor you’ve tried that was a big flop?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.