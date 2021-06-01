Life

Sweet Treat Alert: Freebies Coming Your Way On Friday

Posted on

Set a reminder on your phone because you don’t want to miss this on Friday.

June 4th is National Donut Day.

Krispy Kreme will give any customer that walks through the door a free donut to celebrate the sweet treat day.

Plus, if you show your COVID-19 vaccination card, you’ll get another free donut on top of that (a double deal!)

The chain has given away more than 1.5 million donuts since starting its vaccine incentive program in March.

Also, at Dunkin’ on Friday, you’ll get a free donut with any beverage purchase.

What’s a donut flavor you’ve tried that was a big flop?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top