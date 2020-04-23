Life

Disney Beginning to Cancel May Reservations

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has begun to cancel reservations that were made for the month of May. The hours of operation for Disney parks have also been removed from My Disney Experience. Currently, the cancelations go up until May 16 and it’s being suggested that if you’ve made reservations in the month of May at all you should check and see if your plans have already been canceled.

