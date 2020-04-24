“Parks And Rec” Returning For Coronavirus-Themed Reunion Episode

The cast of Parks And Recreation is reuniting for a special episode. The 30-minute episode will feature all of your favorite characters trying to deal with the coronavirus. Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Retta, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Jim O’Heir are all returning. The press release says we should also expect some surprise guests as well. The episode will air on Thursday, April 30th. The reunion will raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020