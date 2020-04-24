“Sopranos” Prequel Pushed Back To 2021

Looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to learn how Tony Soprano came up in the world of the New Jersey mafia. Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the famed HBO series’ prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark”, will see its release date pushed back into 2021. Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, made the announcement on Instagram revealing the new date next spring. “If the Sopranos believe in anything, it’s that family comes first,” wrote Gandolfini, who will play the younger version of his father’s character on screen, adding, “Few more months of waiting to make sure you and yours are safe. Much love. March 12, 2021.”

