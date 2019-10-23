Disney CEO Fires Back At Scorsese And Coppola

Famed movie makers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have had negative things to say about Marvel’s big superhero films. The two have called the epics “theme park” films and “despicable” as cinema. Like a protective father, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has come to the defense of the profitable Marvel universe.

Iger told The Wall Street Journal, “I’m puzzled by it. If they want to bitch about movies, it’s certainly their right. It seems so disrespectful to all the people that work on those [Marvel] films who are working just as hard as the people who work on their films.” Iger continued, “Are you telling me Ryan Coogler making ‘Black Panther’ is somehow doing something that is less than what Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola has ever done on any one of their movies? There I said it.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger brought the heat to Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola—who both recently criticized Marvel superhero movies as sub-cinematic—tonight at @Wsj’s tech conference. “They want to bitch about movies, it’s certainly their right.” https://t.co/6KqXTu52yL — Ethan Smith (@ethanwsj) October 23, 2019