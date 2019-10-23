Study Reveals 60 Percent of Uber Passengers Don’t Tip Drivers

Shame!

Uber drivers may take a lot of heat, but in all fairness, their job isn’t always a walk in the park. Case-in-point: A new study reveals only 40 percent of Uber passengers bother tipping their drivers. In addition to exposing the deadbeat passengers, the study — which was conducted by Stanford University and the University of California — indicates men are more likely to tip than women. However, female drivers are more likely to get tipped than male drivers, according to the study. Only 1 percent of people who use Uber tip every time they ride, the study shows. It should be noted that for several years, Uber officials refused to include a tipping option in their app, saying it would make the transaction process “too complicated.” They eventually added the option.

