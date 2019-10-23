‘Joker’ To Become Biggest R-Rated Film In History

Just how big of a box office success is Joker? The super-villain origin story has already taken in $737 million worldwide and is on pace to top $810 million globally this upcoming weekend. But according to Forbes, the earning isn’t ending. The money magazine expects the flick will gross over $900 million and become the biggest R-rated film in history. Currently, the all-time third-highest grossing R-rated release, Joker sits just behind both Deadpool movies, but ahead of The Matrix: Reloaded. Forbes notes that Joker along with Shazam! has given Warner’s DC Comics arm its fourth billion-plus dollar year in a row.

We all knew that 'Joker' was a big deal, but this is getting out of hand. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is on its way to becoming the highest grossing R-rated film of all time globally. https://t.co/0UJrRhmIwj — WIRED (@WIRED) October 21, 2019

Also, that magic spot on the stairs in the Bronx, that’s being overrun with egos being selfied.

#Joker fans flock to the Bronx to make a pilgrimage to the sacred, now legendary Joker "dance of freedom/ death bells/ rising of the joker" steps, one of the most magnificent, sublime, monumental, extraordinary scenes in cinema history. pic.twitter.com/FDwWVxlGnU — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) October 23, 2019