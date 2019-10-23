Life

‘Joker’ To Become Biggest R-Rated Film In History

Just how big of a box office success is Joker? The super-villain origin story has already taken in $737 million worldwide and is on pace to top $810 million globally this upcoming weekend. But according to Forbes, the earning isn’t ending. The money magazine expects the flick will gross over $900 million and become the biggest R-rated film in history. Currently, the all-time third-highest grossing R-rated release, Joker sits just behind both Deadpool movies, but ahead of The Matrix: Reloaded. Forbes notes that Joker along with Shazam! has given Warner’s DC Comics arm its fourth billion-plus dollar year in a row.

